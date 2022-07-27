Getting to the root of your aches and pains with help from CORE Chiropractic

HOUSTON — CORE Chiropractic has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers like you! The first 20 callers to schedule a new patient appointment will receive a free spinal decompression session. In addition to a copy of the Cordova's book... "Better Posture Fast." You can also get your consultation, an examination and and X-ray for just $60 when you call and mention Great Day Houston.
Visit corechiropractic.net for more details or you can call, 713- 622- 3300 to schedule your appointment today!
This content sponsored by CORE Chiropractic