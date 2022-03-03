Gettin' Sauced Cookers Win The World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest At Houston Rodeo

HOUSTON — More than 250 teams, led by barbecue aficionados, competed in the World's Championship Bar-B-Que contest before the rodeo kicked off. John Mercer with Gettin' Sauced Cookers and local pitmaster, Caleb Warden join Great Day this morning as we celebrate their big win and learn more about their experience in this year's cookoff.
