Get your mammogram at The Rose
Dorothy Gibbons, CEO of The Rose, shares how the organization is continuing to help the uninsured women and men with access to mammograms during the pandemic.
For more information on The Rose and to schedule your mammogram appointment, call 281-484-4708 or visit therose.org/notgivingup.