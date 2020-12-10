x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Great Day Houston

Get your mammogram at The Rose

Dorothy Gibbons, CEO of The Rose, shares how the organization is continuing to help the uninsured women and men with access to mammograms during the pandemic.

HOUSTON — Dorothy Gibbons, CEO of The Rose, shares how the organization is continuing to help the uninsured women and men with access to mammograms during the pandemic.

For more information on The Rose and to schedule your mammogram appointment, call 281-484-4708 or visit therose.org/notgivingup.