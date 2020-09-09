x
Get your mammogram at MD Anderson Cancer Center

HOUSTON — Dr. Ethan Cohen with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center explains why COVID-19 should not be a reason for putting off your mammogram.

For more information on the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and to schedule an appointment, call 1-844-240-7092 or visit mdandersonmammogram.com.