x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Great Day Houston

Get your dance on no matter your age or level with the Institute of Contemporary Dance in Houston

Great Day learns more about the space, programs and the impact dance is making throughout our community

More Videos

HOUSTON — The Institute of Contemporary Dance's mission is to ignite passion for contemporary dance by providing superior quality dance education, world class concert performances and community building and outreach that is wholly inclusive and accessible to all. 

Register for Young Movers by August 13th, 2022 and receive 10% off the first month tuition.

To learn more visit, icdhouston.com

To view more Cadillac Shaping: Houston visit, ShapingHOU.com

This content sponsored by Houston Area Cadillac Dealers

Paid Advertisement