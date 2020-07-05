x
Get to know the nurses making up the frontline at St. Luke's Health

Surgical ICU Nurse, Anna Carlson, and Chief Nursing Officer, Veronica Martin, make up part of the St. Luke's Health team

HOUSTON — Nursing is an often underappreciated position that is crucial to the make-up of hospital systems like Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.  They provide the human touch in normal times, and have been making sacrifices every day during COVID-19 to provide the best care possible.

To show your appreciation for frontline workers, including firefighters, law enforcement, rescue and health care workers, send your "Heart Hands" photos and heart artwork to ShowUsYourHoustonHeart.org

You can also share images and encouraging messages on social media using the hashtag #ShowUsYourHoustonHeart

For more information, log on to StLukesHealth.org

This content sponsored by St. Luke's Health