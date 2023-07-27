Get to know the Howdy Homemade Ice Cream Heroes

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream in Katy provides employment for people with special needs and gives back to the community.

HOUSTON — Howdy Homemade Ice Cream has delicious ice cream, but you get an extra scoop of goodness with every serving. Instead of being limited by their disabilities, the staff at Howdy's can rise to an opportunity. It's a perfect pairing right now because July is National Ice Cream Month and National Disabilities Pride Month. Howdy's franchise owner, Roderick Batson and Howdy Hero Employee, Ashley joined Great Day Houston with the scoop on what makes their business so cool.

Batson was inspired after watching a news segment on Tom Landis, the CEO and Owner of Howdy Homemade Ice Cream. Tom's passionate speech about bringing a voice to the voiceless and helping bring a better quality of life to those who aren't always given the same chances stirred Batson. So much so that he wrote Tom the same day. Four weeks later, even before he had tasted the ice cream, Batson became a franchisee of Howdy Homemade Ice Cream with plans to open a shop in Katy.

Howdy Hero, Ashley, has been working at Howdy's since their opening in 2021. Her favorite thing about working at Howdy's is meeting new friends. She's also a part of the Wolfpack cheerleading team at Howdy's that competes for the Special Olympics. Ashley's favorite ice cream flavor is Cold brew and Cookies.

To take a look at their ice cream menu and everything they offer visit, howdyhomemadekaty.com.