HOUSTON — Valentine’s Day is a great reason to try a different look with a bold red, shades of pink, or a classic white ensemble. Great Day Houston host Deborah Duncan visited the Marlo Miller Boutique to get a taste of the fashions they offer that incorporate the traditional Valentine’s colors with their own unique flair.

Marlo Miller Boutique is located at 12349 Kingsride Lane.

For more information on Marlo Miller Boutique, log on to MarloMillerBoutique.com.

To like Marlo Miller Boutique on Facebook, click here.