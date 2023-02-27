Get Rodeo Ready with Anything Bling Boutique

HOUSTON — Rodeo Houston officially kicks off on Tuesday, February 28th. When it comes to what to wear, you're not done until You're overdone. Tracie Swonke, Owner of Anything Bling Boutique, joined Great Day Houston with some Rodeo fashion inspiration.
TODAY ONLY: Get 20% off cowboy boots in-store or online at Anything Bling.
Anything Bling Boutique has three locations across Houston:
• 126 Vintage Park Blvd. Suite S
Houston, TX 77070
(281) 251 - 8844
• 25905 Northwest Fwy Suite H
Cypress, TX 77429
(281) 758 - 2661
• 791 Town and Country Blvd. #142
Houston, TX 77024
(713) 464 - 8844