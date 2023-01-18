Get rid of wrinkles and muffin tops with the help of Le Chloé Med Spa

Le Chloé Med Spa uses advanced treatments & state-of-the-art technology to help patients achieve results that enhance not only the face & body, but also the mind.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The problem is you want to tighten the turkey neck, lose the wrinkles and get rid of the muffin top without going under the knife or having any down time. Today's technology can help us to do that.

Great Day Houston's Deborah Duncan recently went to Le Chloé Med Spa in Katy to see just a few things they offer.

Co-founder, Robert Rossi, relies on his extensive nursing background & his wife and co-founder, Sonia Rossi, uses her business skills to make sure you're getting the best procedure for your beauty dilemmas.

Services:

• Botox & Fillers

• Age-Defying Treatments

• Laser Hair Removal

• Body Contouring

• Facials & Aesthetics

• IV Infusion Therapies

• Medical Weight Loss

• Sexual Health & Wellness

• Hormone Replacement Therapy

Le Chloé Med Spa has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers. The first 15 callers will receive 50% off six treatments. Plus, a free skin tightening cream. To book your appointment, call, 281-394-0370 or visit lechloemedspa.com.

Be sure to mention "Great Day Houston" when you call.