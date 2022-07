Kyle Peterson, General Manager of Zerorez of Houston, shares how Zerorez can clean your floors without any toxic chemicals or detergents

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Zerorez Of Houston has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers.

The next 50 callers... receive three rooms of carpet cleaned for $119, with a fourth room free using the promo code "GREAT"

You also receive a free $50 gift card to Casa Do Brasil Brazilian Steakhouse.

But you have to call today!

Call to book your carpet cleaning at 281-710-9700 or visit Houstonzerorez.com