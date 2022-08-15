Get relief from sleep apnea at Texas Sinus and Snoring

In-house solutions for sinus, snoring, sleep apnea, hearing, and allergy patients

HOUSTON — Dr. Ben Cilento, a Double Board-Certified Sinus Surgeon talks with Deborah Duncan about the comprehensive care available at Texas Sinus and Snoring.

Texas Sinus and Snoring offers complete in house solutions to sinus, snoring, sleep apnea, hearing, and allergy patients. Dr. Cilento is dedicated to using the best technology and advancements in medicine to make each patient's experience better.

Bert Marmorato and his wife, Fabi, were very pleased with their experience after Bert received an Inspire implant from Dr. Cilento. The device sends out a gentile pulse to open a patients airway while they sleep, allowing them to breathe normally.

Texas Sinus and Snoring is hosting a Virtual Education Event to answer questions about Inspire with Dr. Cilento. The event will take place this Wednesday, August 17 at 6pm. You can register online at texassinusandsnoring.com.

To schedule an appointment, call 346-413-9313 or fill out the appointment request form online.