Get into the holiday groove with Houston Happenings!

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS
THE GRINCH SCREENING
- 2018 Animated Movie... Starring Benedict Cumberbatch
- Grumpy Grinch And Dog Max Plan To Stop Whoville's Christmas Celebrations By Stealing Gifts, Decorations
- Pack Picnic For Family Movie Under The Stars
- Food And Drinks Available For Purchase At The Lakehouse
- Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Discovery Green
- FREE
- discoverygreen.com
HOLLY JOLLY JINGLE
- 500 Conroe ISD Student Musicians
- Hear Violinists With A Rock Twist, Harmony Groups, Symphonies, Mariachi Band
- Thursday, 7 p.m.
- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- FREE
- woodlandscenter.org
SUGAR LAND CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING
- Choir And Dance Performances, Ice Sculpting, Photos With Santa And Mrs. Claus
- Countdown To Tree Lighting And Fireworks
- "Sugar Land Lane" Station With Treats... Like S'mores And Hot Cocoa
- Friday, 5 p.m.
- Sugar Land Town Square
- FREE
- sugarlandtx.gov
LA VIDA ES CORTOS / LIFE IS SHORTS: 4TH ANNUAL SHORT PLAY & SHORT FILM FESTIVAL
- Presented By Teatrx: Latinx Theatre Company
- 15 Film Screenings
- Genres: Thriller, Coming Of Age, Salsa Musical, Romance
- Spanish And English Languages, Subtitles Included
- Stage Performances
- Including Premiere The Of Musical "Sexo y Tortillas"
- Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, 2:30 p.m.
- Matchbox 1 At MATCH Midtown Arts & Theater Center
- Tickets Start At $10
- matchouston.org
GALVESTON WINTERFEST
- Presented By Galveston County Fair & Rodeo, Fun For Entire Family
- Hayrides, Barrel Racing, Gingerbread House, Pie And Cookie Contests, Craft Market, Tree Lighting Ceremony
- Meet Santa Claus, S'mores, Candy And Mutton Bustin
- Bring Non-perishable Food Items, Goes To Local Charities
- Friday 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Saturday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Galveston County Fairgrounds, (Hitchcock)
- FREE
- galvestoncountyfair.com
TAMALE FESTIVAL
- 11th Annual Tamale Festival Houston
- Enjoy A Wide Variety Of Warm Tamales
- Other Treats included: Champurrado (Mexican Hot Cocoa), Street Tacos, Kabobs, Funnel Cakes, Churros
- Live Music By SHE-WOLF A Shakira Tribute Band
- Saturday, 11a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Navigation Esplanade
- FREE
- facebook.com/tamalefestivalhouston