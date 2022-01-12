x
Great Day Houston

Get into the holiday groove with Houston Happenings!

Jennie Bui-McCoy shares holiday events to check out today and this weekend.

HOUSTON —  For more information on Houston First, log on to HoustonFirst.com.

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS

THE GRINCH SCREENING

  • 2018 Animated Movie... Starring Benedict Cumberbatch
  • Grumpy Grinch And Dog Max Plan To Stop Whoville's Christmas Celebrations By Stealing Gifts, Decorations
  • Pack Picnic For Family Movie Under The Stars
  • Food And Drinks Available For Purchase At The Lakehouse
  • Thursday, 7 p.m.
  • Discovery Green 
  • FREE
  • discoverygreen.com

HOLLY JOLLY JINGLE

  • 500 Conroe ISD Student Musicians
  • Hear Violinists With A Rock Twist, Harmony Groups, Symphonies, Mariachi Band
  • Thursday, 7 p.m.
  • The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
  • FREE
  • woodlandscenter.org

SUGAR LAND CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING 

  • Choir And Dance Performances, Ice Sculpting, Photos With Santa And Mrs. Claus
  • Countdown To Tree Lighting And Fireworks
  • "Sugar Land Lane" Station With Treats... Like S'mores And Hot Cocoa
  • Friday, 5 p.m.
  • Sugar Land Town Square
  • FREE
  • sugarlandtx.gov

LA VIDA ES CORTOS / LIFE IS SHORTS: 4TH ANNUAL SHORT PLAY & SHORT FILM FESTIVAL

  • Presented By Teatrx: Latinx Theatre Company
  • 15 Film Screenings
  • Genres: Thriller, Coming Of Age, Salsa Musical, Romance
  • Spanish And English Languages, Subtitles Included
  • Stage Performances 
  • Including Premiere The Of Musical "Sexo y Tortillas"
  • Friday, 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, 2:30 p.m.
  • Matchbox 1 At MATCH Midtown Arts & Theater Center
  • Tickets Start At $10
  • matchouston.org

GALVESTON WINTERFEST 

  • Presented By Galveston County Fair & Rodeo, Fun For Entire Family
  • Hayrides, Barrel Racing, Gingerbread House, Pie And Cookie Contests, Craft Market, Tree Lighting Ceremony
  • Meet Santa Claus, S'mores, Candy And Mutton Bustin
  • Bring Non-perishable Food Items, Goes To Local Charities
  • Friday 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Saturday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Galveston County Fairgrounds, (Hitchcock)
  • FREE 
  • galvestoncountyfair.com

TAMALE FESTIVAL 

  • 11th Annual Tamale Festival Houston
  • Enjoy A Wide Variety Of Warm Tamales
  • Other Treats included: Champurrado (Mexican Hot Cocoa), Street Tacos, Kabobs, Funnel Cakes, Churros
  • Live Music By SHE-WOLF A Shakira Tribute Band
  • Saturday, 11a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Navigation Esplanade
  • FREE
  • facebook.com/tamalefestivalhouston

 

