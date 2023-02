Carrie Panacek and Tami Channel explain why their expertise can help close your best home-buying deal

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

C&T Mortgage has a special offer for our viewers...Anyone who mentions "Great Day Houston" will receive free processing on their new home loan (a $700 value!)

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, give C&T Mortgage a call at 832-220-1480 or log on to www.cntmtg.com