x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (2) »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

programs

Get custom-designed sleep at Texas Mattress Makers

Youval Meicler, president of Texas Mattress Makers, designs beds for your specific sleep style, to help you rest, recover, and recharge.

HOUSTON — Texas Mattress Makers has a special offer for Great Day viewers

Now through July 4th weekend, all mattresses are on sale, plus get 35% off and free delivery on select mattresses.

That's 35% off already factory low prices.

You can buy your mattress in one of their showrooms or online.

Visit texasmattressmakers.com or give them a call at 713-341-6252 at their Navigation showroom, in Katy at 832-437-5646 or their new location in The Woodlands 832-219-9698.  Be sure to take their new online sleep quiz to find a bed to fit your sleep style, and click on the chatbox on the bottom right corner of their website to chat with a mattress expert.

The segment sponsored by: Texas Mattress Makers