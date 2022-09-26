Get back to a pain-free lifestyle with the help of AK Pain & Spine Center

Dr. Ankur Khosla, with AK Pain and Spine Center, explains how he uses the latest technology to relieve pain and help patients have the best quality of life possible.

HOUSTON — If you're someone that has been dealing with sciatica or a pain after surgery, the AK Pain and Spine Center can help. They offer sophisticated targeted therapies to identify the source of the problem and prevent you from needing a major surgery.

The AK Pain & Spine Center has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers.

The first 25 callers who mention "Great Day" will receive a free screening.

But you have to make an appointment today.

You can do that by calling 281-896-0013 or online at akpainandspine.com