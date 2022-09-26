Get back to a pain-free lifestyle with the help of AK Pain & Spine Center

HOUSTON — If you're someone that has been dealing with sciatica or a pain after surgery, the AK Pain and Spine Center can help. They offer sophisticated targeted therapies to identify the source of the problem and prevent you from needing a major surgery.
The AK Pain & Spine Center has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers.
The first 25 callers who mention "Great Day" will receive a free screening.
But you have to make an appointment today.
You can do that by calling 281-896-0013 or online at akpainandspine.com
This content sponsored by The AK Pain & Spine Center