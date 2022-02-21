Get an early start at Rodeo Houston with this weekend's Happenings!

HOUSTON — KATY RODEO & LIVESTOCK
- Catch Western Vibe In Katy
- Three-day Show Of Animals, Auctions And More.
- Tonight
- 7:00PM
- Gerald D. Young Facility
- Tickets $10
WONKA! AT MATCH
- Live Stage Performance Of Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
- Multi-generational Cast Of Performers
- Presented By Open Dance Project, Ensemble Theater
- Tomorrow
- 7:00PM
- Midtown Arts & Theater Center
- Tickets: $25, $15 Students & Kids 0-12
111TH CELEBRATION OF MARDI GRAS!
- Texas' largest Mardi Gras celebration
- Parades, Balcony Parties, Masked Balls
- Fat Tuesday Celebration
- Tomorrow And Saturday
- 5PM And 11AM
- Downtown Galveston
- Tickets $16
EXPOSING BLACK ARTISTRY
- Black History Month Art Workshop And Poetry Contest
- Len Cannon Is Judge In Contest
- Live Drum And Dance Performances
- Saturday
- 10AM
- Landmark Community Center
- FREE
MURDER MYSTERY RADIO THEATER
- Interactive Crime Stage Show
- Audience Memebers Become Characters & Help Solve Crime
- Saturday And Sunday
- 8PM
- Creative Learning Society
- Tickets: $25
GEORGE RANCH RODEO AT GEORGE RANCH HISTORICAL PARK
- Black Cowboys Played Essential Role In Fort Bend Ranching...
- Event Celebrates That Heritage
- Get In Touch With Inner Cowboy/Cowgirl, Live Rodeo, Crafts & Food Booths
- Saturday
- 4:00PM - 9:30PM
- George Ranch Historical Park
- Tickets: $20 Adults, $12 Children 0 -12
REELFILM OPENING NIGHT: TELOS & KEEPING THE CHAOS TOGETHER
- ReelAbilities: Film Festival Promotes Disability Inclusion
- Opening Film Night, Discussing Locally Produced Film
- Premise: "When Chronic Illness Disqualifies Danika From Space Flight, She Finds New Path"
- Sunday
- 7PM – 8PM
- FREE with RSVP
- reelabilitieshouston.org (Virtual)