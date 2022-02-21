x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Great Day Houston

Get an early start at Rodeo Houston with this weekend's Happenings!

Joel Luks is back sharing this weekend's events, including a few to kick off the upcoming Rodeo!

HOUSTON — KATY RODEO & LIVESTOCK 

- Catch Western Vibe In Katy 

- Three-day Show Of Animals, Auctions And More. 

- Tonight 

- 7:00PM

- Gerald D. Young Facility 

- Tickets $10

- 365thingsinhouston.com

WONKA! AT MATCH

- Live Stage Performance Of Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory 

- Multi-generational Cast Of Performers 

- Presented By Open Dance Project, Ensemble Theater 

- Tomorrow 

- 7:00PM

- Midtown Arts & Theater Center 

- Tickets: $25, $15 Students & Kids 0-12

- opendanceproject.org

111TH CELEBRATION OF MARDI GRAS! 

- Texas' largest Mardi Gras celebration

- Parades, Balcony Parties, Masked Balls

- Fat Tuesday Celebration 

- Tomorrow And Saturday

- 5PM And 11AM 

- Downtown Galveston

- Tickets $16 

- 365thingsinhouston.com

EXPOSING BLACK ARTISTRY

- Black History Month Art Workshop And Poetry Contest 

- Len Cannon Is Judge In Contest

- Live Drum And Dance Performances

- Saturday

- 10AM 

- Landmark Community Center 

- FREE 

- eventbrite.com

MURDER MYSTERY RADIO THEATER

- Interactive Crime Stage Show

- Audience Memebers Become Characters & Help Solve Crime

- Saturday And Sunday 

- 8PM

- Creative Learning Society  

- Tickets: $25 

- eventbrite.com

GEORGE RANCH RODEO AT GEORGE RANCH HISTORICAL PARK 

- Black Cowboys Played Essential Role In Fort Bend Ranching...

- Event Celebrates That Heritage 

- Get In Touch With Inner Cowboy/Cowgirl, Live Rodeo, Crafts & Food Booths

- Saturday

- 4:00PM - 9:30PM 

- George Ranch Historical Park 

- Tickets: $20 Adults, $12 Children 0 -12

- 365thingsinhouston.com

REELFILM OPENING NIGHT: TELOS & KEEPING THE CHAOS TOGETHER 

- ReelAbilities: Film Festival Promotes Disability Inclusion

- Opening Film Night, Discussing Locally Produced Film

- Premise: "When Chronic Illness Disqualifies Danika From Space Flight, She Finds New Path"

- Sunday 

- 7PM – 8PM

- FREE with RSVP 

- reelabilitieshouston.org (Virtual) 

In Other News

Wildlife Expert Forrest Galante travels the world exploring amazing animal species