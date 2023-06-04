Get a taste of Houston Black Restaurant Week with Stuff'd Wings

Stuff'd Wings is one of the many restaurants participating in this year's Black Restaurant Week.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Houston Black Restaurant week is back. The annual event invites Houstonians to taste the many flavors presented by black-owned restaurants, bakeries and food trucks across Houston. One of this year's participating restaurants is Stuff'd Wings.

What started as a food truck serving up Cajun cuisine with a Houston touch is now a popular restaurant near midtown.

The co-owner of Stuff'd Wings, Jarrod rector, joined Great Day Houston to discuss how the restaurant got started.

Black Restaurant Week takes place from April 2 – 16, 2023. For more information, click here.