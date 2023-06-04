x
Get a taste of Houston Black Restaurant Week with Stuff'd Wings

Stuff'd Wings is one of the many restaurants participating in this year's Black Restaurant Week.

HOUSTON — Houston Black Restaurant week is back. The annual event invites Houstonians to taste the many flavors presented by black-owned restaurants, bakeries and food trucks across Houston. One of this year's participating restaurants is Stuff'd Wings.

What started as a food truck serving up Cajun cuisine with a Houston touch is now a popular restaurant near midtown. 

The co-owner of Stuff'd Wings, Jarrod rector, joined Great Day Houston to discuss how the restaurant got started. 

Black Restaurant Week takes place from April 2 – 16, 2023. For more information, click here.

For more information on Stuff'd Wings, click here

