x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Great Day Houston

Get a head start on your holiday shopping with these unique gifts

Lifestyle Advisor, Dawn McCarthy, shares what products are creating holiday buzz ahead of the gifting season.

More Videos

HOUSTON — For more information on Dawn McCarthy or her product recommendations, visit her blog: Dawnscorner.com.

Scent Si Bon

  • Luxury laundry detergent and dryer sheets. 
  • Ultra-concentrated sheets are eco-friendly and free of harsh chemicals. 

Clixo

  • Flexible building toy combines origami and magnets.

DUET Candles

  • Elevated candle gifts include a curated matchbox
  • Hand poured in the USA by IDDeal Foundation Non-Profit. A non-profit that benefits people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

BāKIT  Box

  • Gift set include everything you need to make holiday gingersnap cookies.
  • Box includes: One-of-a-kind Gingersnap recipe, coordinating children's book, and all the cookie ingredients

Bag of Farts Cotton Candy

  • Give a unique gift while making the world a sweeter place. Ten percent of profits are donated to charities that benefit children and animals.

Before You Leave, Check This Out