x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Great Day Houston

Get a full-body workout with 3 power moves (no gym or equipment needed)!

Great Day's Cristina Kooker gets in a sweat session with Peloton's fitness instructor, Jess Sims, to hear how you can get in full-body workout in 10 mins or less

More Videos

HOUSTON — You can follow Jess Sims on Instagram: @jesssims or @onepeloton 

To begin a trial of the Peloton App, please visit OnePeloton.com/app, or download the Peloton App in the App Store or GooglePlay 

For more information, visit onepeloton.com

Paid Advertisement