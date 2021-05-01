x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Great Day Houston

Get a brand new smile in 2021 with Hanna Dental Implant Center

The time is now to put your oral health at the top of your priority list with Dr. Raouf Hanna

HOUSTON — Dr. Raouf Hanna has over 16 years of experience, has place over 20,000 dental implants and has been Double Board Certified in both Periodontics and Implant Dentistry. Hanna Dental is a cutting edge facility with a compassionate staff, with all services streamlined and offered in-house. 

Hanna Dental Implant Center has a special offer for Great Day viewers…receive 15% off a future appointment by calling today only. You must mention "Great Day Houston" to get this promotion. To make an appointment, call Dr. Hanna at (855)-DR-HANNA or (855) 374-2662.  You can also find them online at HannaDentalImplants.com 

This content sponsored by: Hanna Dental Implant Center