Get 20/20 vision overnight with corneal molding

HOUSTON — If glasses and contacts aren't right for you, and you don't want to go through surgery to correct your vision, there's another option. Dr. Julio Arroyo from Eye Health Consultants can help you see more clearly with corneal molding. Corneal molding is a non-invasive procedure that corrects your vision overnight, while you sleep. See the video above to learn more.
Eye Health Consultants has a limited time special offer: the first 25 callers get $300 off corneal molding when they mention "Great Day Houston."
Call Eye Health Consultants now at 281-419-3355 to make your appointment.
For more information, log on to SleepAndSee.com.
This content sponsored by Eye Health Consultants.