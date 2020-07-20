x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

programs

Get 20/20 vision overnight with corneal molding

Dr. Julio Arroyo explains how corneal molding can improve your vision without glasses or surgery

HOUSTON — If glasses and contacts aren't right for you, and you don't want to go through surgery to correct your vision, there's another option.  Dr. Julio Arroyo from Eye Health Consultants can help you see more clearly with corneal molding.  Corneal molding is a non-invasive procedure that corrects your vision overnight, while you sleep.  See the video above to learn more.

Eye Health Consultants has a limited time special offer:  the first 25 callers get $300 off corneal molding when they mention "Great Day Houston."  

Call Eye Health Consultants now at 281-419-3355 to make your appointment.

For more information, log on to SleepAndSee.com

This content sponsored by Eye Health Consultants.