"George Michael Reborn" tribute show

" George Michael Reborn " Starring Robert Bartko, the leading George Michael Tribute Artist. He looks, sounds and dances just like George with no lip-syncing. Hear your favorite Wham! and George Michael songs in this amazing 90 minute concert, modeled after the 1988 "Faith" concept.

"Robert Bartko exudes the energy and passion of George in the 80's and 90's… getting the crowd on the dance floor for "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" and prompting standing ovations for his performance of "Careless Whisper." He even gets the fans involved! Robert is a spot-on George Michael lookalike, with the vocal range, dance moves, crowd interaction, and charisma that will leave you cheering for an encore. Close your eyes and you'll swear you're listening to the real deal, not a George Michael impersonator!"