Mike Malkemes, with Generation One is helping children and families in Houston's Third Ward.

HOUSTON — Generation One is committed to assisting children in Houston's Third Ward. The organization is offering the following:

Generation One Academy: a living laboratory for high-quality, early childhood education for low-income children ages 3-5 years.

Step It Up: after-school and summer programs for children in Kindergarten through 8th grade;

Empowered Families: therapy, counseling, and intervention for family support.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the campus is closed but their mission and work in the Third Ward continues with:

Teachers and Generation One mentors making regular contact with students and families by phone.

Teachers host read-alouds on YouTube

Academy students are doing at-home learning projects and activities

Step It Up youth are meeting via Zoom

How can you help? The organization is accepting donations of school supplies for students, donations of grocery store gift cards for families, and tablets/laptops to assist with remote learning. To donate or learn more, click here. You can also give them a call at: 713-654-8008.

Generation One

3805 Burkett Street