Gatlin's BBQ and Gatlin's Fins & Feathers

HOUSTON — For Greg Gatlin, there is no separating family and food. A Houston native, Greg grew up in Shepherd Park Terrace, attended church in Independence Heights where his father grew up, and went on to attend Rice University, where he also played football. Today, Greg's parents still live near both restaurants. In 2010, Greg launched Gatlin's BBQ. He learned to smoke a brisket from his father and his recipes are rooted in those early hours of tutelage by the pit.