Julie Morreale, Development Coordinator for the Galveston County Food Bank, is helping individuals and families who face food insecurity.

HOUSTON — The Galveston County Food Bank strive to fulfill its mission, which is "to lead the fight to end hunger in Galveston County". The Galveston County Food Bank dedicates its services to provide easy access to nutritional food for the approximately 53,000 residents in Galveston County facing food insecurity including underprivileged children and elderly citizens, persons with disabilities, the homeless, the working poor and others in need.

The organization has an interactive map on their website under "Find Help". You can locate a Pantry, Mobile Food Distribution or Kidz Pacz site near you. Click on the map icon for the address, phone number and other details.

The Galveston County Food Bank has an onsite pantry located at 624 4th Avenue N, Texas City TX 77590. Give them a call at: (409)945-4232.

Eligible Galveston County residents with food insecurities can come every 2 weeks.

To learn more about volunteering, food drives and donations, click on their website here. It only takes one dollar to contribute to 4 meals.