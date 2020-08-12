The Galanz Air Fry Microwave is a 3-in-1 countertop air fryer, convection oven and microwave that creates delicious dishes with optimum texture and taste.

Recipe:

INGREDIENTS:

· 1/4 cup all-purpose flour

· 1 teaspoon fresh lime zest

· Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

· 2 large eggs

· 1 cup panko breadcrumbs

· 1 cup flaked unsweetened coconut

· 1-pound extra-jumbo (16/20) raw shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails on

· Fresh cilantro, minced, for serving (optional)

For Sweet Chili Sauce:

· 1/2 cup Thai sweet chili sauce

· 1 clove garlic, grated or minced

· 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

INSTRUCTIONS: (4-6 servings)

· Combine flour and lime zest in a shallow bowl and season with salt and pepper, to taste. Whisk eggs in a second shallow bowl. To a third bowl, add panko and coconut and stir until combined.

· Working one at a time, coat shrimp with flour mixture, then eggs, then panko coconut mixture.

· Coat top of Air Fry Kit with nonstick cooking spray and arrange shrimp in a single layer, working in batches if necessary. Coat top of shrimp with olive oil cooking spray. Place Air Fry Kit into machine. Press "Air Fry" button and use "+/-" buttons to navigate to 375°. Press "Start" then use "+/-" buttons to set timer for 10 minutes. Press "Start" and cook until shrimp are crispy. Repeat with remaining shrimp, as necessary.

· While shrimp cook, combine all ingredients for sauce in a small bowl. Set aside until ready to serve.

· Arrange shrimp on serving platter with dipping sauce. Garnish with fresh cilantro and serve with extra lime wedges.