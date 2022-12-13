Furniture to fit your style and comfort level at factory prices

HOUSTON — Living Designs Furniture has special offers for great day viewers.
Right now, custom sofas start at $997, and you'll get $100 off for every $1000 you spend, plus free delivery when you spend over $3,000. You can also get up to half off items in stock, with same-week delivery.
Visit their all-new showroom at 4619 Navigation Boulevard, or check out their photos on Instagram @livingdesignsfurniture.
You can also give them a call at 713-921-5098.
This content sponsored by Living Designs Furniture