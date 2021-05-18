Fun vacation ideas for groups

Great destinations for family reunions, girlfriend getaways or multigenerational travel

HOUSTON — Kristin Finan, co-founder of Austin Travels Magazine, has these ideas for great getaways for group travel, whether it's a family reunion, girlfriend getaway, or multigenerational travel. For more information on Austin Travels Magazine, log on to AustinTravels.com.

Flophouze in Round Top is a unique hotel made from shipping containers. It's easy for families to spread out, while spending time together. Snap photos of cows on the property, roast s'mores at the on-site fire pits, or take a dip in the pool. Two larger properties on site sleep eight and ten people. Round Top is a fun destination with amazing antiquing, boutique shopping and lots of restaurants. For more on Flophouze, log on to Flophouze.com.

Son's Island is a tropical island paradise in Seguin, Texas. It offers large cabanas, hammocks, barbecue grills and private docks. Rent a cabana for a day-long reunion and enjoy activities like kayaking, paddleboarding, and volleyball. Stay the night in an all-inclusive tent on-site. For more information on Son's Island, log on to SonsIsland.com.

The Houstonian is perfect for a staycation right in Houston. It's undergoing a massive renovation and now has the largest spa in Texas at 26,500 square feet. Spend the day at Trellis Spa, enjoy dinner at Tribute restaurant and spend the night. George and Barbara Bush once lived on site and Barbara's famous chocolate chip cookies, and their recipe, are offered to guests. For more information on The Houstonian, log on to Houstonian.com.

For a trip a little farther from home, visit Big Bend National Park in West Texas, then stay at Lajitas Golf Resort and Spa. There is something for everyone at Lajitas, with golf, spas, ziplining, and horseback riding. Plus, there are a variety of room sizes for your family needs. For more information on Lajitas Golf Resort & Spa, log on to LajitasGolfResort.com.