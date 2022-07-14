"Full House" Star, Dave Coulier, on how comedy helps him deal with grief

Dave Coulier shares how comedy helped him through the loss of his bother, father and Bob Saget

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Dave Coulier became a household name after his role as "Uncle Joey" in the sitcom, Full House. Coulier's character "Uncle Joey" won hearts with his loveable personality and hilarious vocal imitations.

One of the most beloved TV shows of the 1990s, Full House, also launched the careers of Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, John Stamos and Bob Saget.

Even after the shows ending, the cast members continued their close relationships with one another throughout the years. Coulier referred to Bob Saget as "another brother" of his. Which is why his death this January was especially difficult for Coulier, who also lost his brother and father in the past year.

He spoke with Cristina Kooker about how comedy helped him process his grief after experiencing such loss.

Coulier also discussed his latest acting venture, Live + Local. His role as a grumpy radio host is a departure from his usual roles. An experience Coulier is excited to share with audiences.