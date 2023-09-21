From the CIA to Bestselling Author: Taylor Moore on his latest book, "Ricochet"

Critically acclaimed Texas author Taylor Moore discusses his new book, "Ricochet"

HOUSTON — As a 6th generation Texan and former CIA agent, Taylor Moore always had a book in him. When his debut novel, "Down Range" was released, the Strand Magazine called it the "best mystery of the year."

Taylor's latest novel in his Garret Kohl series, "Ricochet," was just released. The series follows DEA Special Agent Garrett Kohl and the adventures he has in his Texas High Plains community.

Taylor Moore joined Great Day Houston to discuss his early life, his career with the CIA, and how they helped inspire his writing.

Synopsis:

"DEA Special Agent Garrett Kohl and his CIA team embark on an off-the-books investigation and partner up with a ragtag crew of outcasts and outlaws to stop extortionists and dismantle their operation before complete devastation rains down in their Texas High Plains community in this pulse-pounding thriller for fans of C. J. Box.

After hunting down a rogue spy as part of an elite CIA counterrespionage unit, Garrett Kohl returns home to Texas in hopes of settling down and carving out a normal life. While learning the ropes of fatherhood, falling deeper in love with his high school crush, and rebuilding his wildfire-ravaged cattle ranch, he is approached in secret by an engineer working at a nearby nuclear weapons plant, who is in desperate need of his help. Utilizing a unique skill set—abilities Garrett has honed as a deep cover narcotics agent and former Green Beret—he embarks on an off-the-books investigation and learns that Iranian operatives are blackmailing weapons facility employees and potentially planning a devastating act of sabotage and destruction.