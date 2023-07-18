x
From Nurse to Rockstar: Keshi's Journey in Music

Great Day Houston sat down with the Houston native to discuss his journey to music stardom.

Houston's newest and most unique concert venue is located in a former post office building. 713 Music Hall has re-imagined the space to create a state-of-the-art music venue in downtown Houston. 

Since opening, it has hosted a wide range of world-class musicians, from Demi Lovato and Olivia Rodrigo to international stars like Rosalía and K-pop group P1Harmony. Most recently, native Houstonian Keshi took the stage at 713 Music Hall on the last night of his "Hell & Back" tour. In an interview with Great Day Houston, the rising indie-pop star discussed his early life in Houston, including his career as a nurse, and his journey to becoming a successful musician.

Keshi's debut album, "Gabriel", is out now. 

For more information, or to stay up-to date with Keshi, you can follow him on social media.     

Twitter: @keshimusic   

Instagram: @Keshi 

Facebook: @keshimusic  

To see a full list of upcoming events, visit the 713 Music Hall website.

