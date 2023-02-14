NAACP Houston Branch's, (Hyperlink: https://naacphouston.org/) Freedom Fund Advocacy & Awards Gala, is an annual fundraiser that directly supports all branch advocacy efforts that benefit thousands of Houstonians annually. It also honors individuals and entities who have contributed significantly to civil rights and laid the foundation for present and future leaders in the battle for social justice.
The Freedom Fund Advocacy & Awards Gala is happening Friday, February 17. Reception starts at 7am at the Hilton Americas Hotel.
An Evening with Dusty Baker is on Wednesday, February 15, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Minute Maid Park.
For tickets to the Freedom Fund Advocacy & Awards Gala or An Evening with Dusty Baker, visit naacpfreedomfund.com.
