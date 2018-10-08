Three-time NBA All-Star Steve Francis stops by Great Day to chat with Deborah on his first-ever Hoops For Heritage Charity Basketball Game.

Three-time NBA All-Star Steve Francis stops by Great Day to chat with Deborah Duncan on his first-ever Hoops 4 Heritage Charity Celebrity Basketball Game. The former professional ball player shares overcoming the loss of his mom to breast cancer and his step-father to suicide. More so, he talks about overcoming his addiction and choosing to take control of his life. He is now leading and mentoring others on how to be the best in the game.

Steve Francis will be hosting the first Hoops 4 Heritage Charity Celebrity Basketball Game benefiting the Steve Francis Foundation. The event will be held on Friday, August 10th from 6pm- 9pm at Kipp Houston High School. To purchase tickets to the game, click here.

