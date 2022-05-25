Food's amazing history with History Channel's Adam Richman

Time-travel back to the 80s to find out how some of the most iconic ideas in food came to be

HOUSTON — Season three of "The Food That Built America" airs at 8pm on The History Channel, exploring the fascinating, ruthless, brilliant and extraordinary minds and circumstances that led to the most iconic food brands we know and love, like Famous Amos Cookies, McDonald's and Wendy's Dave Thomas.

"Adam Eats the 80s" airs at 9pm on The History Channel, where Adam Richman visits the people and stories behind the foods that defined one of the most eclectic decades ever. From the Domino's Breakfast Pizza to Big League Chew Bubble Gum and foods with pop culture tie-ins, like Star Wars.

