Flavors from the Grill: Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

HOUSTON — Cookbook author, Christy Rost, shares her recipe for Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

For more information on Christy, visit her website

You can purchase her cookbook here

Grilled Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

Source: Christy Rost

Ingredients

Quinoa Filling

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 stalks celery, rinsed and chopped

2 green onions, white and green parts, rinsed and chopped

1/3 cup golden raisins

2 cups vegetable broth

1 cup quinoa, rinsed in cold water in a strainer

kosher salt & freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, rinsed, drained and chopped

1 tablespoon fresh chives, rinsed, drained and chopped

Stuffed Mushrooms

2-3 large Portobello mushrooms

1/3 cup olive oil, to brush on mushrooms

1 large clove garlic, peeled and crushed

Sprigs of chives, for garnish

Preheat a medium saucepan over medium heat, add 1 tablespoon olive oil, and swirl to coat the bottom of the pan. Stir in celery, green onions, and raisins. Sauté several minutes until the onion and celery begin to soften. Stir in vegetable broth and quinoa, season with salt and pepper, and bring the mixture to a boil. Cover, reduce the heat to medium, and cook 20 to 25 minutes until all of the liquid has been absorbed.

Wipe the mushrooms with a damp paper towel and scrape out the dark gills with a small spoon to form a "cup". Discard the gills. Pour the remaining olive oil into a small bowl, add the crushed garlic, and set it aside while the quinoa is cooking. Once the garlic flavor has infused into the oil, brush the inside and exterior of the mushrooms generously with the oil.

Preheat the grill. Fluff the quinoa with a fork and stir in the parsley and chives. Fill each mushroom cup with some of the quinoa mixture. Transfer them to the grill, filling side up, close the lid of the grill, and cook 5 to 6 minutes until the mushrooms have softened and the filling is hot. Using a large metal spatula, transfer the mushrooms to plates, garnish each plate with several sprigs of chives, and serve.