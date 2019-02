HOUSTON — Featured in People Magazine, fitness instructor Dalelynn Settle with Bee Her Now, along with her own personal trainer LoRon White, share how she dropped 145 pounds! Together, they are motivating and inspiring others to “bee” the face they want to see in the new year.

For more information and to sign up for Bee Her Now classes, click here. beehernow.com

For more information on I-Improve Fitness, click here @iimprovefitness instagram.com/iimprovefitness