Finding purpose after prison

Keri Blakinger's journey from the ice rink, to addiction and a prison sentence, to finding her purpose

HOUSTON — After an arrest for drug possession, Keri Blakinger, found herself serving a two and a half year sentence behind bars. During her time in prison, she reflected on the trauma and drug addiction that had led her there.

As the saying goes, sometimes you must reach rock bottom before you can climb your way out of a hole. Keri's steep climb is shared in her book, "Corrections In Ink".