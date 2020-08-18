Find Your Place: The Coshatte Oasis

This 63-acre hilltop ranch is very private and features 360 degree sought-after views

HOUSTON — Call Cari Goeke at Southern District Properties Group at 979-530-2714 for information on the Coshatte Oasis at 5477 Coshatte Rd., Belleville, TX

TeamSouthernDistrict.com has more details on the Coshatte Oasis and all of the group's listings.

A lot of people are opting for the country life, and looking for land outside of Houston. Southern District Properties Group specializes in large land and farm properties in the Texas Triangle, from Austin to Bryan/College Station, to Houston.

Cari Goeke shared details of their Coshatte Oasis listing, a hilltop ranch on 63 acres in one of the most beautiful areas of Austin County. It has sought-after views and features a ranch-style home with large windows and numerous upgrades. There's also a guest cottage, two ponds for fishing and recreational use, along with a large stalled barn, perfect for horses.