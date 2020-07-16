Find Your Place: Houston home sales heat up the summer

Erica Wetherell says now is a great time to buy and sell a home in Houston

HOUSTON — Houston home sales in June were up eighteen percent over last year, making it a great time to buy and sell a home. Deborah Duncan talked with Erica Wetherell from Compass Real Estate about the extra services they offer to help you find or sell your place.

Wetherell offers virtual tours and will send potential buyers a virtual book to learn more about the property. For in-person tours, masks are always worn, hand sanitizer is in every room, and all the lights are left on and doors and closets open.

Another great benefit Compass offers is Compass Concierge, a no-interest, no-fee loan to be used on updates and repairs for the home, like painting, kitchen and bathroom updates, deep cleaning, flooring, staging, landscaping and more.

For more information on Erica Wetherell and all of her listings log on to EricaWetherell.com.

Follow Erica Wetherell on Instagram at @erica.wetherell.realtor and on Facebook at Facebook.com/erica.wetherell.realtor