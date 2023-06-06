Fashion Specialist Tim Thorn on 2023 Fashion Trends

HOUSTON — You might have heard the saying, "clothes don't make the man". That might be true, but they do make for a good cultural and historical map. What we wear can be a sign of the times. At one point men wore the wigs, tights, high heels and ruffles. During the 'roaring twenties' women traded the corsets and uncomfortable victorian dresses for the shapeless flapper dress. We let it all hang out in the 60's, women suited up like men in the 80's, and today tennis shoes are the new dress shoe.