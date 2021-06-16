Family Smiles Dental Care offers specialty pediatric dentistry

HOUSTON — Family Smiles Dental Care has four convenient locations... North Loop Heights, Sugar Land, Channelview and Katy.
Call today and Great Day viewers will receive a free exam and x-rays for kids who become new patients, plus $25 in additional savings for each child on any needed treatment.
You must mention "Great Day Houston" to receive this promotion.
To schedule your appointment, give them a call at 281-994-5631 and for more information, log on to FamSmiles.com
This content sponsored by: Family Smiles Dental Care