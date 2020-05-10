x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Great Day Houston

Fall into fresh carpet with Zerorez

Zerorez of Houston digs deep to clean the largest air filter in your home which is your carpet. They clean, sanitize and disinfect without the chemicals.

HOUSTON — Zerorez of Houston digs deep to clean the largest air filter in your home which is your carpet. They clean, sanitize and disinfect without the chemicals. Book your carpet cleaning today by calling 281-305-4804 or visit houstonzerorez.com.

This content sponsored by Zerorez of Houston