Fall garden tips - GardenLine's Randy Lemmon

HOUSTON — You can catch Randy Lemmon Saturday & Sunday mornings from 6 am - 10 am on 740 KTRH, and don't forget to pick up his book "New Decade Gardening: A Gulf Coast Guide," written specifically for our area.

Randy is also available for speaking engagements, but there's a certain way you need to email him. Send an email to this address: Gardenguy84@gmail.com, and use 'Speaker Request' or 'Consulting' in the subject line. This is not where garden questions are answered via email.