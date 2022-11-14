Faith-based TV-series, 'The Chosen' creates a picture of the life of Jesus & His Ministry

HOUSTON — The Chosen – the global phenomenon, multi-episode television drama based on the life of Jesus – will launch the first two episodes of its highly anticipated third season theatrically on November 18th. With more than 420 million episode views from around the world, The Chosen is a fan-supported, seven-season television series that creates an authentic and intimate picture of Jesus' life and ministry, seen through the eyes of the people who knew him.
With no fee or subscription required, The Chosen is free to watch and available as both a standalone mobile and tv app, plus available on multiple streaming services.
