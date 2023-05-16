Faith-2-Form Music Foundation is enriching the lives of students through music

The Foundation was created by recording artist and professional Hammond Organist, Vel Lewis, to further the development of music students.

HOUSTON — After receiving a dream from God, musician Vel Lewis, felt called to bridge the gap between students wanting to play an instrument and being able to afford one.

The Faith-2-Form Music Foundation helps students excel in their academic endeavors by enriching their lives through music.

Founder Vel Lewis joined Great Day Houston along with Tyler, one of the students involved with the organization.

For more information on Faith-2-Form Music Foundation and their programs, visit f2fmusicfoundation.org.