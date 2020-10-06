x
Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Eyes On Me, Inc.

Bobby "Tre9" Herring, Founder of Eyes On Me, Inc., is mentoring and serving at-risk youth and their families.

HOUSTON — The organization's vision is to see communities and neighborhoods that are over-looked and under-served transformed and strengthened through discipleship and mentorship.

Eyes On Me, Inc. is holding "Praytest" Prayer Walks. They are also offering drive-through food pantries. They are looking for volunteers to assist in mentorship and their "praytests".

For more information, log on to their website, eyesonmeinc.com

Follow and like them on Facebook @hiphophopemissions. Give them a call at: 713-878-0278.