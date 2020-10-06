HOUSTON — The organization's vision is to see communities and neighborhoods that are over-looked and under-served transformed and strengthened through discipleship and mentorship.
Eyes On Me, Inc. is holding "Praytest" Prayer Walks. They are also offering drive-through food pantries. They are looking for volunteers to assist in mentorship and their "praytests".
For more information, log on to their website, eyesonmeinc.com.
Follow and like them on Facebook @hiphophopemissions. Give them a call at: 713-878-0278.