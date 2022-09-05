Expert tips to buying a house with Bernstein Realty

Great Day Houston gets tips to buying a house in a hot market real estate

HOUSTON — What is the housing market like in Houston right now?

The housing market is very hot and continues to be very competitive for buyers due to the lack of inventory of homes. As a result prices are rising. The demand is greater than the supply. In many areas and price ranges this is resulting in homes selling the first day they are on the market, bidding wars causing homes to sell over the asking price.

What is the best way for a buyer to prepare to enter the housing market?

Buyers should consult a realtor, who they can trust to guide them through this competitive market. The realtor should clearly explain all stages of the home buying process. Including option periods, inspections, appraisals, property taxes and funds needed to close. The buyer also needs to talk with a lender to get qualified to purchase. The lender will advise how much they can borrow and give them a pre-approval letter. Begin to look at homes so your expectations are managed.

What are some of the changes from 2021 to 2022, and will the changes affect the real estate market?

You can apply for homestead exemptions as soon as the home is purchased rather that wait until January 1 following the year of purchase.

In 2022 we have seen interest rates climb substantially and many buyers are now anxious to purchase before they go higher bringing more buyers into the market.

Due to Covid the supply chain has caused shortage and delays in building material delivery and this has resulted in increased the costs for new construction homes and completion of the homes.