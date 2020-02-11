Budget travel and lifestyle expert Lindsay Myers shares these gifts to truly experience

HOUSTON — Follow budget travel and lifestyle expert Lindsay Myers on her blog, GetLostWithLindsay.com.

Myers shared these unique ideas for experience gifts for everyone on your list:

• For your partner, rent a dream car, like a vintage Mustang, Ford Bronco, or convertible sports car.

• Take a class, whether it is cooking or learning a new language. Airbnb Experiences has a variety of one-of-a-kind activities, like how to make homemade pasta with a grandmother in Italy. Skillshare is another great option for experiences.

• For the friend that needs to be pampered, bring the spa to them. Deliver a pamper box, filled with their favorite bottle of wine, a candle that smells like the ocean, bath salts, face masks, etc.

• For parents who need a little break, hire a babysitter for the night, schedule a house cleaner or have dinner delivered from a local restaurant or get them a meal delivery kit.

• For the hostess who misses throwing parties, bring the party to them. Bluebird in a Box does all the planning for you and sends menu and drink ideas, shopping lists, game ideas and more.

• For the outdoorsy person, why not give them an annual pass to the national parks. The pass is $80 and gives you access to 59 parks across the U.S. and it's good for the pass holder and up to three other adults. Also consider a subscription to the AllTrails app, which provides access to maps of trails all over the world.

• For kids, Little Passports is a great gift. Kids get a suitcase of collectible coins, stamps for passport and "travel" to a different country each month. They can learn about the culture, food and people of each place.