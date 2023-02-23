Expand your wine-rizons with Journey Into Wine

HOUSTON — When the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo first started back in the 1930's, Texas had only one winery. Today there are hundreds.
The Rodeo uncorked a new fundraising category back in 2004, the wine tasting competition.
Since then, it has become an international event and a huge money maker for Rodeo scholarships.
Whether you'd like to become a wine maker someday, or just want to know how to pick a good bottle and talk about it, Sommelier Stephanie Earthman Baird can help. Baird is a consultant and educator through “Journey Into Wine". For more information, you can email her at savvywinelady@gmail.com to learn more.